NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.0519 on Top Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. NIX has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $69,723.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NIX has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $20.33, $32.15 and $13.77.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,826.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.02060338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.28 or 0.03446625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00591577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00737915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00075614 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025060 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00476584 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014572 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $24.68, $50.98, $18.94, $24.43, $13.77, $51.55 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

