Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,543,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,904,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.03% of Synopsys at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,211,220 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $126.84. 38,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,796. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.67. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

