Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 835,566 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,726,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.99% of Msci at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Msci from $336.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.56.

Shares of MSCI traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,665. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.30. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $201.71 and a 1-year high of $335.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. Msci’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.