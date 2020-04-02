Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,038,123 Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,038,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,432,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Microchip Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.35.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.57. 1,511,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,543,687. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average of $95.59. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

