Norges Bank Buys Shares of 19,882,031 Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,882,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,758,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 8.74% of Paramount Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Paramount Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Paramount Group by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGRE. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

PGRE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 60,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,743. Paramount Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Research analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

