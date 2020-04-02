Norges Bank Invests $207.85 Million in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,078,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,854,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.93% of Verisign as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Verisign stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.21. 154,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,852. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.87. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.83 and a 200-day moving average of $192.43.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

