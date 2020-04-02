Norges Bank Invests $217.01 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,453,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,012,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.89% of Verisk Analytics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,403,000 after acquiring an additional 244,173 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $585,440.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,168.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,464 shares of company stock worth $14,837,267 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.57.

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,021. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.08.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

