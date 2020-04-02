Norges Bank Invests $224.35 Million in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,855,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,353,000. Norges Bank owned 1.09% of Skyworks Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,651. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 48,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,501. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.91. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

