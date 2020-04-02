Norges Bank Invests $225.57 Million in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,711,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,572,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.04% of Hartford Financial Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 142,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 589,631 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 260,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

