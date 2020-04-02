Norges Bank Invests $226.58 Million in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,924,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,577,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.05% of Ventas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 526.8% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,076,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,606,000 after purchasing an additional 860,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after purchasing an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $30,496,000. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,011,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,913,000 after purchasing an additional 374,943 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Raymond James raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.16.

VTR traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.34%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

