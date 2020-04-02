Norges Bank Invests $227.36 Million in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,455,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,362,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.49% of Thomson Reuters as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 949.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

