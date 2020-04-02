Norges Bank Invests $228.59 Million in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,885,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,588,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.19% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,537 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,804,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,021,000 after purchasing an additional 62,891 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $4.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.49. 75,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.61.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.