Norges Bank Invests $234.16 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,546,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,164,000. Norges Bank owned 0.93% of Pioneer Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,738 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,022,259,000 after acquiring an additional 85,771 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $5.73 on Thursday, hitting $73.50. 1,678,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,959,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average is $127.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

