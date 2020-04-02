Norges Bank Invests $234.91 Million in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,311,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,912,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.60% of Kraft Heinz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 946,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 287,638 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.51. 1,936,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,200,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

