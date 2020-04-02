Norges Bank Invests $239.23 Million in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,454,711 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,227,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.63% of Workday as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186,403 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,203,000 after acquiring an additional 409,763 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Workday by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,209,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,891,000 after acquiring an additional 177,775 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Workday by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after acquiring an additional 256,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $899,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,571 shares of company stock valued at $65,442,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,695. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $196.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.97.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.