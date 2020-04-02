Norges Bank Invests $266.40 Million in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,653,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,399,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.97% of Motorola Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 in the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.80. The company had a trading volume of 357,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,368. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.72. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

