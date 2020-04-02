Norges Bank Makes New $212.14 Million Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 812,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,135,000. Norges Bank owned 0.95% of IDEXX Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,943,000 after acquiring an additional 121,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,545,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,099,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

IDXX stock traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,998. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $296.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.49 and its 200-day moving average is $263.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

