Norges Bank Makes New $232.54 Million Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,988,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,539,000. Norges Bank owned 1.05% of Corning at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493,867. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

