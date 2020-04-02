Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,856,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Norges Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Norges Bank owned 1.07% of Apple as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from to in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.98.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.62. 15,428,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,254,552. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,054.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

