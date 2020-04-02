Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,884,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,422,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.02% of Fastenal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $2,436,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.11. 2,417,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,307,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

