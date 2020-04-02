Norges Bank Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 405,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,348,000. Norges Bank owned 0.76% of TransDigm Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $571.57.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $7.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $279.66. The stock had a trading volume of 423,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,240. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.51. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651 in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

