Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,231,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,759,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.96% of Willis Towers Watson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3,020.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51,348 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

WLTW traded up $4.40 on Thursday, hitting $160.59. 307,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,008. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

