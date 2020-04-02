Norges Bank Purchases New Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,764,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,802,000. Norges Bank owned 0.98% of American Water Works at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after purchasing an additional 491,590 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 144,328 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.44. The company had a trading volume of 245,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,969. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.95.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

