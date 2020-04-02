Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,532,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,917,000. Norges Bank owned 1.07% of CDW at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,998 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CDW by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,380,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CDW by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,428. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $87.65. The stock had a trading volume of 41,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,877. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

