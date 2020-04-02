Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 3,035,174 Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,035,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,480,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.91% of Realty Income at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

