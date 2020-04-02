Norges Bank Takes $215.03 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 835,363 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,031,000. Norges Bank owned 0.97% of ANSYS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,352. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $3.74 on Thursday, hitting $214.99. The company had a trading volume of 222,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,920. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

