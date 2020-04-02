Norges Bank Takes $219.42 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,580,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,422,000. Norges Bank owned 1.07% of CBRE Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,203,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,742,000 after purchasing an additional 765,289 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 804,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,303,000 after purchasing an additional 688,882 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 56,932.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 668,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,968,000 after purchasing an additional 667,254 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,081,000 after purchasing an additional 647,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 92,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

