Norges Bank Takes $227.08 Million Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,493,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,080,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.77% of Mosaic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.47. 1,840,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,132. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

