Norges Bank Takes $228.76 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,656,565 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,755,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Square at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,433,000 after purchasing an additional 321,411 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,474,000 after purchasing an additional 323,893 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Square by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,097,000 after purchasing an additional 284,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,806,000 after acquiring an additional 142,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,885,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura raised shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Square from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

