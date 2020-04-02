Norges Bank Takes Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,648,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,679,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.98% of CGI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,010,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,812,000 after buying an additional 93,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after buying an additional 60,767 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 307,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.92. 93,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,110. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CGI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CGI from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

