Norges Bank Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,798,000. Norges Bank owned 0.94% of Chipotle Mexican Grill at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $63,560,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $8.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $628.18. The stock had a trading volume of 245,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $741.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $801.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $940.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $836.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

