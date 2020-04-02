NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.68 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $9.80.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $480,092.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $128,381.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,064.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,305.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NG. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from $11.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

