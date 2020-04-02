Nuggets (NUG) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $980,648.57 and approximately $2,967.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nuggets has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.02587330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00192938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life.

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

