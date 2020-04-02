NULS (NULS) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One NULS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Kucoin, DragonEX and CoinBene. NULS has a total market cap of $18.92 million and $6.67 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.20 or 0.02601524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00194466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,630,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,553,912 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Kucoin, DragonEX, OKEx, Binance and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.