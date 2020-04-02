Nutanix (NTNX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX):

3/31/2020 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Nutanix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from to . They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Nutanix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

2/24/2020 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NTNX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.48. 2,089,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,212,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. Nutanix Inc has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $43.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $121,018.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,621 shares in the company, valued at $587,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 556.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 694.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

