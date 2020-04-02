Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 167,636 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,636 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Yum! Brands worth $137,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,604,000 after acquiring an additional 147,742 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,474,000 after acquiring an additional 289,290 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after acquiring an additional 991,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,146,000 after acquiring an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Shares of YUM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,383. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

