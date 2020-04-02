Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 287,004 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,701,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,004 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of General Motors worth $172,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,865,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.02. 6,663,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,143,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. General Motors’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.