Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,103,234 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103,234 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.34% of Equitable worth $154,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQH. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, Director George Stansfield purchased 2,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson purchased 14,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,768. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

