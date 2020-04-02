Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149,466 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $168,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,146,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,425,788. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 2.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

