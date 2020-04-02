Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,189,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.21% of Hologic worth $166,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $153,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,553.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,008,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,889,000 after buying an additional 1,973,440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 689.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,778,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,862,000 after buying an additional 1,553,457 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,334,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,907,000 after buying an additional 847,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,445,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,481,000 after buying an additional 787,819 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.80. 847,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hologic to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

