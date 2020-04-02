Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 40,318 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Ameriprise Financial worth $159,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.64.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.16. 214,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,437. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.15. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.