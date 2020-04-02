Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,483,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.90% of SL Green Realty worth $136,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 57,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,111. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

