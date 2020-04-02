Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,013,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $184,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.41. 2,688,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,750,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

