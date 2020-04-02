Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,832 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Marriott International worth $161,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,042.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.24. 2,432,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,045,664. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.14. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Marriott International from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

