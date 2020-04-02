Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,389,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,019 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Ball worth $154,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,849,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $190,949,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Ball by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,069,000 after purchasing an additional 754,628 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $38,261,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,687,000 after acquiring an additional 524,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.34.

Ball stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $65.50. 1,006,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,167. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

