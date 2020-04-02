Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.52% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $176,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 68.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,269,000 after acquiring an additional 861,296 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 35.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.88. 729,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,357. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.00, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

