Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 122.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,921,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607,208 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.49% of GDS worth $150,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $29,114,000. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of GDS by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,249,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 638,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $20,137,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GDS traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

