Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $147.11 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322,090 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of CBRE Group worth $147,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.77. 863,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,941. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

