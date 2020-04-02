Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $149.34 Million Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Fortinet worth $149,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.11. The stock had a trading volume of 75,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,978. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

