Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $167.13 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $167,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $12.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $299.83. The company had a trading volume of 259,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,574. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.